Lee Carsley picks four uncapped players in first England squad as interim manager

Lee Carsley has turned to youth to kick off his reign as England’s interim manage by picking the uncapped quartet of Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke.

But there were no places for Marcus Rashford, James Maddison or Kyle Walker in the group to face Republic of Ireland and Finland, while Kieran Trippier has retired from international football and Jude Bellingham is injured.

Carsley also brought back Jack Grealish, who was dropped by former manager Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024, along with Harry Maguire, who was ruled out of the tournament with injury, and Nick Pope.

And Carsley has given recalls to Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill, who have each only won one senior cap, as the Under-21 manager looks to the next generation.

Noni Madueke impressed for Chelsea last weekend at Wolves ( Getty Images )

He said: “It was important putting my stamp on the squad but recognising how well they have done in the past. We are coming off the back of losing in a final, I feel the squad need that little injection of energy and enthusiasm. Looking at the squad I have picked today, I have worked with the majority, whether assisting the 21s before or currently so it was important to get players around who understand how I work.”

Midfielders Gomes and Gibbs-White starred in the side who won the European Under-21 Championships for Carsley in 2023, as did defender Colwill plus Cole Palmer. Meanwhile, Madueke, who was also in that squad, gets his first senior England call-up, four days after scoring a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 6-2 thrashing of Wolves.

Of the Euro 2024 squad, Ivan Toney, Lewis Dunk, Aaron Ramsdale and Adam Wharton are also omitted but Grealish is recalled, though only played 19 minutes for Manchester City this season.

Lee Carsley is preparing to name his first squad as interim England boss ( PA Wire )

“He is one of those players who maybe has a point to prove and looking forward to seeing a fit and motivated Jack Grealish,” said Carsley. Rashford and Maddison, he said, suffered from competition in their positions. “At the minute there are players ahead of them,” Carsley added.

Walker has not played since the Euro 2024 final and Carsley, who intends to use Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right-back in September, said his lack of football for Pep Guardiola was a factor. “The fact Kyle hasn’t played this season would suggest City are phasing him in gently,” he added. “Ninety-eight percent of the squad have played a lot of minutes.”

( Getty Images )

He described Maguire’s recall as a simple decision. “Harry Maguire missed the Euros squad with injury,” he said. “I see him as a real good leader, along with John Stones.”

Carsley did not attempt to bring back Arsenal defender Ben White, who opted out of international football after the 2022 World Cup.

He explained: “As far as I am aware, he wasn’t available for selection and nothing has changed in my two weeks or being here. I have seen some of the reports he was open to it but it has gone no further.”

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton),Nick Pope(Newcastle United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa),Rico Lewis (Manchester City),Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) ,Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)