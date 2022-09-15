Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ivan Toney has been handed his first England call-up ahead of September’s Nations League meetings with Italy and Germany.

In the final camp before this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, the Brentford striker has been given an opportunity to impress manager Gareth Southgate after scoring five goals in the first six Premier League games this season.

Toney is the only uncapped player in Southgate’s 28-man selection but Eric Dier returns to the fold for the first time since March of last year and Ben Chilwell also wins his place back. Dean Henderson replaces Jordan Pickford, who misses out with a thigh injury.

Harry Maguire retains his spot despite losing his starting status at Manchester United and Luke Shaw is also included, but there is still no room for either Jadon Sancho or the injured Marcus Rashford.

Jarrod Bowen is selected once again after receiving his first call-up during the summer but Ben White, Conor Gallagher and James Justin drop out. Jordan Henderson is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.

England travel to play Italy at San Siro on 23 September before welcoming Germany to Wembley three days later. Southgate’s side are hoping to avoid relegation from Nations League A after failing to win any of their opening four games.

England squad to play Italy and Germany

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford).