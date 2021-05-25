Gareth Southgate is expected to name more than 26 players in his initial list (The FA via Getty Images)

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his provisional squad for Euro 2020 on Monday, with several injury concerns still blighting names who would likely be on the bus.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Nick Pope and Kalvin Phillips are all to be assessed over the coming days, with Southgate set to therefore wait until 1 June before naming his final 26.

There remains intense speculation as to whether Liverpool’s creative king Trent Alexander-Arnold will make the cut for Southgate, with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James all vying for right-back berths in the squad, while there is also still a decision or two to be made in attack, too.

Harry Kane will of course spearhead the front line, but there may yet be a surprise with his back-up in the centre or the names picked to offer support from wide areas - a few players will inevitably end up disappointed.

So far, Euro 2020 squad announcements have been extremely varied, from Germany handing recalls to two veterans, to Spain naming fewer than 26 and Wales opting for the provisional squad route, as Southgate is expected to do.

Tuesday marks his turn to make the call on who, initially at least, will form the basis of the squad which an entire nation hopes can go all the way this summer.

