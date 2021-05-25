England squad news LIVE: Gareth Southgate to name provisional Euro 2020 selection
All eyes on the Three Lions’ manager as he looks to lead the nation to glory this summer
England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his provisional squad for Euro 2020 on Monday, with several injury concerns still blighting names who would likely be on the bus.
The likes of Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Nick Pope and Kalvin Phillips are all to be assessed over the coming days, with Southgate set to therefore wait until 1 June before naming his final 26.
There remains intense speculation as to whether Liverpool’s creative king Trent Alexander-Arnold will make the cut for Southgate, with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James all vying for right-back berths in the squad, while there is also still a decision or two to be made in attack, too.
Harry Kane will of course spearhead the front line, but there may yet be a surprise with his back-up in the centre or the names picked to offer support from wide areas - a few players will inevitably end up disappointed.
So far, Euro 2020 squad announcements have been extremely varied, from Germany handing recalls to two veterans, to Spain naming fewer than 26 and Wales opting for the provisional squad route, as Southgate is expected to do.
Tuesday marks his turn to make the call on who, initially at least, will form the basis of the squad which an entire nation hopes can go all the way this summer.
The boss is bullish on Three Lions’ chances
Southgate himself isn’t holding back in the build-up to the tournament: he wants his players to go in with an air of expectation and a dream of success.
“I said ahead of the World Cup in Russia we wanted the country to have pride in the team, and I think we achieved that,” he said.
“Some of that is about results, and some of that is about the way the team connect with the fans.
“And of course now we’ve been to two semi-finals and we are as keen as everybody else to go further.
“So we understand expectations change, and we shouldn’t be afraid of saying we want to go and win.
“We know there’s some improvement for us to do, we’ve started to beat some of the top teams over the last couple of years. We have to do that consistently.
“And if we’re to win this tournament, the way the draw looks, we would have to do that on two or three occasions.”
Who will make the England squad?
It’s a tricky call for Southgate, but he has to leave some players out - some of which might feel they have had good seasons.
Mark Critchley has put on his waistcoat and best furrowed-brow expression and come up with the 26 he thinks will eventually form the squad for Euro 2020.
Surprises? Perhaps one or two: a goalkeeper, for instance. Who makes the cut at right-back? Does Jack Grealish go? And exactly who will the centre-backs be? Find out here.
Predicted England squad for Euro 2020
Three Lions squad will be revealed on Tuesday, with the tournament set to begin on 11 June
When is the England squad announcement?
Let’s get straight to the point of precisely when we need to ramp up the excitement: the press conference starts from 1pm.
Details of that announcement, squad list rules and all the rest of the information you need to know is right here.
When will England’s Euro 2020 squad be announced?
Gareth Southgate is about to make his selection for the tournament this summer
England squad announcement
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live blog coverage in the build-up to Euro 2020 and the England provisional squad announcement.
