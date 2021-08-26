Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first England call-up, as Gareth Southgate named his 25-man squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

England take on Hungary on 2 September, Andorra on 5 September and Poland on 8 September as they continue their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate’s side currently lead their qualifying group with three wins from three.

Bamford played in all of Leeds’ Premier League games last season as they returned to the top flight following a 16-year absence, and the 27-year-old impressed while scoring 17 times and recording eight assists.

From the squad that reached the Euro 2020 final this summer, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been dropped, along with defenders Ben Chilwell and the ill Ben White, forward Marcus Rashford and injured midfielder Phil Foden.

Rashford’s Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood, who has scored in both of his club’s matches so far this season, was also omitted by Southgate. The 19-year-old forward withdrew from the manager’s provisional Euro 2020 squad this summer due to injury.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold – who pulled out of Southgate’s final Euros squad because of an injury – returns. Also back in the squad is Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who impressed on loan at West Ham last season but only made it into Southgate’s provisional Euro 2020 selection.

Southgate said: “It is a fresh cycle and we would always pick the bulk of the squad from the summer. We are only two games into the season, so we were never going to make big changes.

“There are some players, Ben White who has Covid and Ben Chilwell has not played since the Champions League final.

“Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford were injured so there was an opportunity in the forward areas. We were pleased with what Ollie [Watkins] did [earlier this year] and now there is an opportunity for Patrick as a No9.

“His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season. We worked with him at under-21 level, so we know him anyway, and it is a special moment for his family.”

England’s match against Hungary takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, before the Three Lions host Andorra at Wembley Stadium – the scene of their Euros final defeat by Italy. England then travel to Warsaw to play Poland.

Albania and San Marino are the other nations in England’s qualifying group – Group I – for next year’s World Cup, which will be staged from 21 November to 18 December.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyrone Mings, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Reece James, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Patrick Bamford, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka.