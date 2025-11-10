Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Rogers has committed his future to Aston Villa, signing a new six-year contract that will keep him at Villa Park until 2031.

This extended deal adds an extra year to the England international’s current terms, underscoring his increasing importance to the club.

Rogers proved instrumental in Unai Emery’s side securing a Champions League spot last season, with his stellar domestic displays earning him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Expressing his delight on Villa’s official website, Rogers stated: "It’s home. Being from the area makes it that bit sweeter but the manager, the players, the staff, everyone here is so warm and welcoming every day. I’m excited to come in and train, work hard and give my all every day. I really enjoy it."

The extension, which reportedly includes a substantial pay rise, follows reports of interest from other top-flight clubs, including Tottenham and Chelsea, in the former Manchester City midfielder.

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers has established himself in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad ( The FA via Getty Images )

An established figure in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad since his debut call-up last November, Rogers netted his first international goal during the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley last month, while he also registered an impressive assist for Noni Madueke in a 5-0 win against Serbia in September.

He is currently part of the 25-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, positioning him strongly for a place in the squad heading to the United States, Mexico, and Canada next summer.

The 23-year-old joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024, playing a crucial role in their successful Champions League qualification campaign.

He then scored four goals during Villa’s run to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by eventual winners, Paris Saint-Germain.

Rogers has started all 11 of Villa’s Premier League games this season and scored in his side’s 2-1 win against Tottenham last month.