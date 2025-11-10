England star signs new long-term Aston Villa contract after links with Chelsea and Tottenham
An England player has put pen to paper on a six-year deal with Aston Villa
Morgan Rogers has committed his future to Aston Villa, signing a new six-year contract that will keep him at Villa Park until 2031.
This extended deal adds an extra year to the England international’s current terms, underscoring his increasing importance to the club.
Rogers proved instrumental in Unai Emery’s side securing a Champions League spot last season, with his stellar domestic displays earning him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
Expressing his delight on Villa’s official website, Rogers stated: "It’s home. Being from the area makes it that bit sweeter but the manager, the players, the staff, everyone here is so warm and welcoming every day. I’m excited to come in and train, work hard and give my all every day. I really enjoy it."
The extension, which reportedly includes a substantial pay rise, follows reports of interest from other top-flight clubs, including Tottenham and Chelsea, in the former Manchester City midfielder.
An established figure in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad since his debut call-up last November, Rogers netted his first international goal during the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley last month, while he also registered an impressive assist for Noni Madueke in a 5-0 win against Serbia in September.
He is currently part of the 25-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, positioning him strongly for a place in the squad heading to the United States, Mexico, and Canada next summer.
The 23-year-old joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024, playing a crucial role in their successful Champions League qualification campaign.
He then scored four goals during Villa’s run to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by eventual winners, Paris Saint-Germain.
Rogers has started all 11 of Villa’s Premier League games this season and scored in his side’s 2-1 win against Tottenham last month.
