England qualify for Euro 2025 despite goalless draw against Sweden

England secured direct qualification to Euro 2025 following a goalless draw with Sweden in Gothenburg.

The Lionesses dominated possession in the first half but their only real chances came from Georgia Stanway and Lucy Bronze.

The hosts suddenly sprung into action with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Filippa Angeldal having great opportunities either side of half-time before Sweden pushed for a goal in the final stages.

However, reigning champions England were able to hold out and book their spot at next year’s tournament in Switzerland with a second-placed finish in Group A3, meaning they avoid a play-off scenario.

Sarina Wiegman made three changes with Bronze, Millie Bright and Ella Toone all returning to the starting line-up and following a cagey opening, England provided the first flashes of threat in the Swedish box with a great run from Toone and a menacing cross from Lauren Hemp.

The Lionesses began to take charge with some good spells of pressure and they had a great opportunity when Stanway fired a cross into the box for Alessia Russo, who was unable to get a clean connection on the ball which flew wide.

Alessia Russo came close for England but couldn’t turn in Georgia Stanway’s cross. ( The FA via Getty Images )

England continued to dominate and build up play well across the pitch with some quick passing, which left the hosts frustrated as they struggled to retain the ball.

Despite their dominance, the Lionesses were unable to break down the Swedish defence, which led to Stanway unleashing a low strike from outside the area that drifted narrowly wide of the post.

Sweden suddenly burst into life just before the break when Millie Bright cleared a cross as far as Hanna Lundkvist on the edge of the box, who blasted the ball over the bar, and they came close again when Rytting Kaneryd scrambled an effort just wide at the back post.

The hosts picked up where they left off just minutes into the second half when a corner bobbled around the box before falling to Angeldal and the midfielder blasted the ball towards the bottom corner but Hannah Hampton made a great dive to push the danger away.

England then had chances of their own moments later when Beth Mead curled a free-kick into the back post, but Bronze’s powerful header from a tight angle was collected by Zecira Musovic. Stanway blasted the next chance into the side of the net.

England captain Leah Williamson lamented the Lionesses lack of goals but was pleased with the result. ( The FA via Getty Images )

A great move down the left saw Rosa Kafaji slot in behind the England defence before having a shot cleared and Sweden kept applying the pressure when Linda Sembrant’s effort from Hanna Bennison’s inswinging corner was blocked by Bright.

The momentum was firmly with the hosts who kept firing balls into the box and Hampton was nearly caught out when Angeldal fired an audacious effort from distance, but the England goalkeeper was able to claw the ball away and Bronze cleared the loose ball.

Sweden continued to plough forward, but the Lionesses were able to see the game out and earn the point.