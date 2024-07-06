Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: England fans arrive for Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland at Dusseldorf Arena

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 06 July 2024 13:58
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Football fans are arriving at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf as England prepares to take on Switzerland in the quarter-final of Euro 20204.

The match marks Gareth Southgate’s 100th game as manager, and could mark a change in tactics for England, who have so far struggled to make an impact in the tournament.

Jude Bellingham is still expected to play after being handed a fine and suspended match ban over a hand gesture made in a previous game.

Predictions suggest the manager could use a 3-4-2-1 formation for this game, with Saka, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, and Bellingham all expected to start.

Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, and Freuler are predicted for Switzerland’s starting line-up.

Germany were last night knocked out of the tournament by Spain following a 2-1 defeat.

Kick-off is at 17:00 (BST) and the game will be broadcast on BBC One.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in