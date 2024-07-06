Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Football fans are arriving at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf as England prepares to take on Switzerland in the quarter-final of Euro 20204.

The match marks Gareth Southgate’s 100th game as manager, and could mark a change in tactics for England, who have so far struggled to make an impact in the tournament.

Jude Bellingham is still expected to play after being handed a fine and suspended match ban over a hand gesture made in a previous game.

Predictions suggest the manager could use a 3-4-2-1 formation for this game, with Saka, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, and Bellingham all expected to start.

Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, and Freuler are predicted for Switzerland’s starting line-up.

Germany were last night knocked out of the tournament by Spain following a 2-1 defeat.

Kick-off is at 17:00 (BST) and the game will be broadcast on BBC One.