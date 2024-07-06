Watch live: England fans arrive for Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland at Dusseldorf Arena
Football fans are arriving at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf as England prepares to take on Switzerland in the quarter-final of Euro 20204.
The match marks Gareth Southgate’s 100th game as manager, and could mark a change in tactics for England, who have so far struggled to make an impact in the tournament.
Jude Bellingham is still expected to play after being handed a fine and suspended match ban over a hand gesture made in a previous game.
Predictions suggest the manager could use a 3-4-2-1 formation for this game, with Saka, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, and Bellingham all expected to start.
Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, and Freuler are predicted for Switzerland’s starting line-up.
Germany were last night knocked out of the tournament by Spain following a 2-1 defeat.
Kick-off is at 17:00 (BST) and the game will be broadcast on BBC One.
