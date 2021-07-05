Gary Neville wants Bukayo Saka back into the starting XI for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

Arsenal midfielder Saka was replaced by Jadon Sancho in the team line-up for the Three Lions’ 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine after picking up a knock. However, the 19-year-old has been confirmed as fit and available for the semi.

The teenager made his first start in the group stage in their 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and impressed manager Gareth Southgate to retain his shirt for the last 16 clash against Germany.

He’s not only impressed his boss as Neville wants to see him back in the squad. After a fan asked who he would name in side, Neville wrote on Twitter: “Same team but Saka back in.”

On Sunday, Southgate spoke on Saka’s fitness and said he should be “fine” for their knockout match.

He said: “He did declare himself available for the [Ukraine] game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.

“He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine.”

And while the Three Lions boss is being hailed for getting England to back-to-back major tournament semi-finals, he added the team will not be satisfied if their Euro campaign ends.

Southgate said: “I feel like this group of players will feel this is just the next challenge.

“I guess the interesting part for us is we won’t feel totally satisfied if it’s just a semi-final for us, whereas maybe three years ago – although there was massive disappointment after the semi-final – there was a feeling we’d come a long way. Now we’ve replicated what we did there, but that won’t be enough to fulfil the group. That’s a positive sign.

“Our group are ready to get to the next step – they are excited by that challenge.”