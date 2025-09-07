Thomas Tuchel: England have to adapt to adversity and overcome it in Serbia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel says England need to be “ready for everything” and prepared to “overcome adversity” in Tuesday’s tough World Cup qualifier away to Serbia.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up are among the favourites to win next summer’s tournament and extended their winning start to qualification to a fourth match by beating Andorra 2-0 on Saturday.

England are now preparing for their hardest Group K assignment against Serbia – 32nd in FIFA’s world rankings – on Tuesday, when Tuchel is expecting to face a tough side and hostile Belgrade crowd.

“It will be a good test and we’re looking forward to it,” the England boss said.

“We feel that we are ready to step up to the atmosphere, to the physicality and it will be an emotional game, it will be a very important game in the group. We will be prepared for that.”

Tuchel says he had not “spoken one word about Serbia” with the team ahead of facing Andorra, but attention immediately turned to the key Group K clash after the Villa Park victory.

“We will get the headlines ready,” the England boss said of his messaging to the players. “It will be an emotional crowd, I guess.

“We have to adapt to the adversity, overcome adversity and then let’s see what the pitch is like, let’s see how the game plays out because you never know.

“You can have red cards, yellow cards, whatever, so we need to be ready for everything.

“I think we will face the same formation (as against Andorra), a defensive block of 5-4-1, individual quality up front with tall physical strikers.”

Whether it be the hot atmosphere or an imperfect pitch, Tuchel repeatedly said that England have to be “ready for everything” in Serbia.

“We will prepare for the best version of our opponent and then we need to adapt to what is coming,” Tuchel said.

“Maybe we get an early goal, maybe we get an early two goals and in the end it’s a comfortable win.

“Or maybe we concede from a set piece or a deflected shot. Anything can happen and you need to be ready for everything.”

England will be cheered on by 2,500 supporters at the cavernous Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the capacity will be reduced by 15 per cent – approximately 8,100 seats – due to fan behaviour against Andorra in June.

FIFA also fined the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) CHF50,000 (£46,500) as punishment for: “Discrimination and racist abuse; Order and security at matches; Use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event.”

The governing body warned supporters after that punishment was meted out in July that “any incidents could lead to new draconian FIFA sanctions”, including next month’s game against Albania being played at an empty ground.

The governing body has sent another message ahead of England’s arrival in Serbia appealing “to supporters to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud”.

The FSS highlighted that it has been fined 703,375 euros (£612,000) since 2021 by UEFA and FIFA due to various incidents.

“We would like to emphasise the importance and necessity of proper behaviour that contributes to creating a positive stadium atmosphere,” the governing body said.

“Therefore, let us be united in our love for football, support our national team in the right way, and show respect for the opponent and the national anthem of their country. Let the match with England be a celebration of sport and respect among rivals and nations.”

England’s senior men’s team are travelling to Serbia for the first time since they became an independent nation in 2006.

In 2012, UEFA ordered Serbia Under-21s to play a match behind closed doors for “the improper conduct of its supporters, specifically racist behaviour” in a European Championship play-off against England in Krusevac.