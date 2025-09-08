Harry Kane under scrutiny in key qualifier – England v Serbia talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England continue their World Cup qualification campaign with Tuesday’s tough-looking trip to Serbia.

Ahead of the Group K encounter in Belgrade, the PA news agency looks at five of the main talking points.

Key clash on road to World Cup

This is undoubtedly England’s toughest qualifier and serene progress to the World Cup hinges on the result at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. If Thomas Tuchel’s side win, they will take a giant stride towards North America as they would move eight points clear of second-placed Serbia. But a home victory would see Dragan Stojkovic’s side cut the gap to two points. More importantly, they would have a game in hand, putting them into the box seat ahead of November’s return fixture at Wembley. England laboured to a 1-0 win over Serbia in last summer’s Euros and a similarly tight, physical encounter looks on the cards.

Serbian FA pleads with fans to behave

Tuchel is expecting an “emotional” atmosphere on what is sure to be an intimidating night in Belgrade – one that all parties hope does not stray over the line. Capacity has been reduced by 15 per cent – approximately 8,100 seats – for England’s visit after FIFA punished the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) for, among other things, “discrimination and racist abuse” against Andorra in June. The FSS has appealed to supporters “to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud” on Tuesday and “support our national team in the right way”. The senior England men’s team have not played in Serbia since they became an independent nation in 2006 but England Under-21s were racially abused in a Euros play-off match in Krusevac in 2012. Travelling fans have been given advice by the Football Association on procedures to follow if they “experience racist or discriminatory language or behaviour”.

Will Tuchel’s side ‘prove a point’?

England arrive in Belgrade top of Group K having won all four of their qualifiers without conceding, but Tuchel has yet to wow supporters since taking charge. Wembley wins against Albania and Latvia were followed in June by the team being jeered off twice in the space of four days, with a drab 1-0 win away to Andorra compounded by a 3-1 friendly loss at home to Senegal. England improved in Saturday’s 2-0 Villa Park victory against the former, but thousands of fans left early having been underwhelmed by what they saw. Little wonder Tuchel wants to “prove a point” in Serbia.

Kane to make up for ineffective display?

England’s all-time top scorer played the entirety of Saturday’s win against Andorra but only had 12 touches and two shots. Kane was ineffective against Europe’s fourth-worst side but Tuchel said he had “no doubts” about the Bayern Munich sharpshooter, pointing to his six goals at club level this term. The 32-year-old is level on 108 caps with Bobby Moore and will be desperate to add to his 73-goal international haul in Belgrade. It would be the 16th different nation he has scored an away goal against, which would be the joint most with Wayne Rooney.

Anderson thrown in at the deep end?

England’s midfield composition has long been a headache and Tuchel hopes Elliot Anderson can help answer their issues. The Nottingham Forest man was the main positive in Saturday’s win against Andorra, with his impressive debut display earning him the man of the match award and plaudits aplenty. “I think he has the physicality and he has the mindset to play in more difficult games,” Tuchel said. “And for this performance he is clearly in the mix to play in Serbia.”