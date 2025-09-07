Thomas Tuchel wants England to utilise long throw-ins and long balls in WC bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel is ready to mix it up at next summer’s World Cup with the England boss planning to utilise long throw-ins and long balls to help their quest for glory.

The Euro 2024 runners-up have won their opening four matches on the road to North America and continue qualification away to Serbia on Tuesday.

Tuchel stressed ahead of the trip to Belgrade that they could not get ahead of themselves and be fooled into thinking qualification was a given, but he had half an eye on his World Cup plans.

“I told you: the long throw-in is back,” Tuchel said. “But we do not have a lot of time.

“But once we arrive at the World Cup, all these things matter, so we will also talk about long throw-ins, we will talk about long kicks from the goalkeeper and not only playing short.

“But we cannot put everything into four days of training. But these things will matter. And let’s see.

“I need to reflect now with my assistant coaches. All these patterns are back and crosses are back as well.”