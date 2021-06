Euro 2020 matchday 20: England switch focus to quarter-final against Ukraine

England had little time to reflect on their hard-earned victory over Germany as preparations soon turned towards the Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

The Three Lions squad were back to work at St. George’s Park on Wednesday, when 14 players were involved in the outdoor session, with Jack Grealish joining the starting XI for recovery work.

Gareth Southgate knows there is plenty more work ahead as they focus on Saturday’s showdown with Ukraine, who were left counting the cost of their dramatic extra-time victory over Sweden.

Striker Artem Besedin could be sidelined for up to six months by a knee injury suffered when caught by Sweden defender Marcus Danielson’s high boot at Hampden Park.

Italy, meanwhile, are hoping defender Giorgio Chiellini will be fit for Friday’s quarter-final against Belgium.

The Red Devils also have some concerns, with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard both carrying injuries sustained in the last-16 tie with Portugal which could see them miss out in Munich.

Post of the day

Expats ready for Rome

England fans celebrate during the Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley (PA Wire)

Covid travel restrictions mean English people living in Italy are almost certain to be the only Three Lions fans supporting the team at the Stadio Olimpico. The Football Association are working with tournament organisers UEFA and the British Embassy “to facilitate as many ticket sales to English residents in Italy as possible”. How many find their way into the ground remains to be seen – but those that do will be hoping Southgate’s side make it a night to remember.

Quote of the day

We've not achieved what we want to achieve yet. These players keep writing history and they've got the chance again. England manager Gareth Southgate

Zinchenko ready for City reunion

Oleksandr Zinchenko knows just what a threat England carry, but has no fears about facing off against the likes of Manchester City team-mates Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden in Rome. Zinchenko, who opened the scoring at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, said: “If you look at their bench, there are players worth, probably, like three national teams of Ukraine – but this should not frighten us, but rather motivate us.”

So long Joachim, thanks for the memories

Germany’s exit signalled the end of Joachim Low’s 15-year tenure. While he may not have signed off with another successful campaign, the man who guided Die Mannschaft to World Cup glory in 2014 remains a tough act for Hansi Flick to follow. “For Germany he is the biggest manager of all time, the whole country is proud of him, the players are proud of him,” said Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. “The career for him is unbelievable and we are disappointed not to give him the best end.”

Stat Attack

With just one victory in 22 meetings, the odds might be stacked against Switzerland as they prepare for a quarter-final with Spain in St Petersburg on Friday. However, given the way they upset the form book with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over world champions France, that, you suspect, is unlikely to cause Vladimir Petkovic’s squad much lack of sleep.

Euro 2020 quarter-final infographic (PA Graphics)

Up next

Switzerland v Spain (Quarter-final, July 2, St Petersburg, 1700 BST)Belgium v Italy (Quarter-final, July 2, Munich, 2000 BST)