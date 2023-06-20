Jump to content

England waiting to discover where Ukraine Euro 2024 qualifier will be hosted

England’s next Group C match is away to Ukraine on September 9, but a location for the fixture has yet to be rubber-stamped.

Simon Peach
Tuesday 20 June 2023 18:31
England and Ukraine meet again in September (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England are still waiting to find out where September’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine will be hosted, the PA news agency understands.

Gareth Southgate’s men continued their 100 per cent start to European Championship qualification by beating North Macedonia 7-0 on Monday.

Russia’s invasion in February 2022 has forced Ukraine to host matches away from their homeland.

Monday’s qualifier at home to Malta was played in Trnava, Slovakia and last year’s Nations League games were held in Poland – two in Lodz, one in Krakow.

Austria had been considered as host for Ukraine’s qualifier against England, but PA understands the fixture is now unlikely to take place there.

Vienna and Klagenfurt had been reportedly considered as host cities.

UEFA has been contacted for comment.

