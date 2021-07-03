Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10

Saved well from Yaremchuk at 1-0 after Walker’s back pass. Sliced clearance mid-way through the second half was his first misstep of the tournament.

Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10

Sloppy pass could’ve been punished and struggled once targeted with overloads by Ukraine down the right but improved as time went on and England became more comfortable.

John Stones - 7 out of 10

Covered for his club team-mate Walker well when in trouble. Continues to have a quietly impressive and error-free tournament.

Harry Maguire - 8 out of 10

Another quarter-final goal from a set-piece, three years after Sweden. Maguire’s threat from dead balls needs to be exploited more often but gave England breathing space here.

Luke Shaw - 9 out of 10

Aggressive both ways and a constant threat overlapping Sterling on the left wing, though his crossing radar was slightly off until the excellent delivery for Maguire and Kane’s second.

Kalvin Phillips - 7 out of 10

With Rice, provided the platform for the performance. A little suspect defensively at times, as Ukraine enjoyed space down his side during the first half, but recovered to control.

Declan Rice - 7 out of 10

Unlucky not to score with a powerful attempt which stung Bushchan’s palms. Like Phillips, removed early due to the yellow card risk.

Mason Mount - 8 out of 10

Linked the midfield and attack well in his hybrid role but also stuck his foot in on occasion. Set-piece delivery has been criticised but perfect for the fourth.

Jadon Sancho - 7 out of 10

It was his night to shine and, though he did not dazzle like Sterling on the other side, there were moments that should excite not only England but also Manchester United supporters.

Harry Kane - 9 out of 10

Lift off? Tends to enjoy a run of scoring once ending a drought and now has two in two. Felt he peaked too early at the World Cup but is coming into form at the right time now.

Raheem Sterling - 9 out of 10

Brilliant dribble, show of strength and pass for Kane’s opener. Quickly becoming a contender for the player of the tournament. Certainly England’s best.