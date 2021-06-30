England vs Ukraine: What time does the Euro 2020 quarter-final start?

England will meet Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday night in Rome.

England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday night to get through the round of 16 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, and are now the favourites to reach the final.

Ukraine knocked out Sweden in dramatic fashion in their last-16 duel when Artem Dovbyk scored an extra-time winner in the 121st minute to avoid a penalty shootout.

The winner of England’s meeting with Ukraine will play either Denmark or Czech Republic in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

When is the match?

England play Ukraine on Saturday 3 July.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One and streamed online via the iPlayer in the UK.

What are the odds?

England to win 4/9

Draw 10/3

Ukraine to win 7/1