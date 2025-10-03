Fulham’s Josh King handed first call-up to England Under-21s
Manchester City duo Rico Lewis and Nico O’Reilly return to Lee Carsley’s 21-player squad
England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley has handed Fulham midfielder Josh King his first call-up for the Euro 2027 qualifiers against Moldova and Andorra.
King, 18, was with the Under-19s during the last international break, but some impressive displays for Fulham in the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season have seen him promoted.
Manchester City duo Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly return to the 21-player squad, having withdrawn from contention for England's opening Group D fixture away to Kazakhstan last month.
The Young Lions successfully defended their Euros title in Slovakia earlier this summer, and James Beadle, Tommy Simkin, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Archie Gray and Ethan Nwaneri, who scored the opener in the 2-0 win over Kazakhstan, are all included again by Carsley.
Newcastle defender Lewis Hall and Ashley Phillips, on loan at Stoke from Tottenham, are also called up.
Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood, though, misses out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Crystal Palace winger Romain Esse, who made his debut for the Under-21s as a substitute against Kazakhstan, is also not included.
Jobe Bellingham, who was away at the Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund during the summer, took on the captaincy against Kazakhstan, scoring England's second goal, so could lead the Young Lions again in Chisinau and at Pride Park.
