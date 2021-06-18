England and Scotland were forced to settle for a share of the points in their crunch Euro 2020 clash at Wembley Stadium.

International football’s oldest rivals locked horns for the 115th time in Friday’s eagerly-anticipated Group D clash at Wembley, where the crackling atmosphere belied the restricted attendance under the arch. England knew victory against their fierce foes would seal progress to the round of 16 with a match to spare, but Scotland dug deep and gave Gareth Southgate’s side a few scares as they sealed a deserved 0-0 draw.

Having ended their 23-year absence from major tournaments with an underwhelming loss to the Czech Republic on Monday, Clarke’s men would have been in a perilous position had they lost to the Three Lions. But the wounded Scots rallied well in London, where Stephen O’Donnell saw an excellent volley met by an equally impressive save by Jordan Pickford in a first half that started with John Stones rattling the woodwork.

England failed to muster a shot on target during the opening period and did not improve much after the break, with Southgate eventually substituting captain Harry Kane against a Scotland side who pushed until the end. Lyndon Dykes saw the visitors’ best effort of an impressive second half effort cleared off the line by Reece James on a dank evening that saw the Tartan Army celebrate at full-time as their England counterparts booed.

Here’s how it played out in pictures:

Scotland fans inside Wembley (Pool via Reuters)

An England supporter wearing a Harry Maguire mask (AFP/Getty)

Players kneel down before the match (AFP/Getty)

Phil Foden being pulled back by Andrew Robertson (Getty)

(AFP/Getty)

Lyndon Dykes is challenged by Tyrone Mings (Getty)

John McGinn is shown a yellow card (AFP/Getty)

Phil Foden runs at the Scotland goal (Pool via Reuters)

Scotland on the attack (Reuters)

Harry Kane stretches for the ball (Getty)

Phil Foden reacts after a challenge (Getty)

Che Adams shoots (Pool via Reuters)

Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Stephen O’Donnell (Getty)

Lyndon Dykes and Tyrone Mings jump for the ball (AP)

Raheem Sterling runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Kieran Tierney (Getty)

Mason Mount reacts (The FA via Getty)

John Stones goes up for the ball with Grant Hanley (Pool via Reuters)

Gareth Southgate with Jack Grealish (Getty)

John McGinn and Luke Shaw battle for the ball (PA)

Jack Grealish runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Stephen O'Donnell and Che Adams (Getty)

Che Adams shoots on goal (AFP/Getty)

Harry Kane leaves the pitch after being substituted (PA)

Raheem Sterling reacts after a tackle by Andrew Robertson (PA)

Marcus Rashford reacts (Pool via Reuters)

Che Adams hugs Steve Clarke after being substituted (AFP/Getty)

Raheem Sterling battles for possession with David Marshall (Getty)

Declan Rice react (AFP/Getty)

Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney react after the match (PA)

Jack Grealish looks dejected after the game (Getty)