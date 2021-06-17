England vs Scotland ‘Ask Me Anything’: Who will start in Euro 2020’s Battle of Britain?

England exacted revenge over Croatia and made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign at the weekend thanks to Raheem Sterling’s decisive goal, but now it’s time for the real grudge match.

The 115th edition of the oldest fixture in the history of international football will be played at Wembley on Friday night as Scotland look to bounce back from their painful opening game.

It will be the biggest meeting between the two old enemies since that Euro 96 - Paul Gascoigne’s wonder goal, Gary MacAllister’s penalty miss, Uri Geller in a helicopter and all that.

So, who starts for England? Will Jack Grealish get on the pitch this time? Should a fit-again Harry Maguire be risked? And are Scotland being underestimated, given the chances they created against the Czech Republic?

The Independent’s northern football correspondent Mark Critchley, who is covering England this summer, will be on hand to answer all of those questions and more from 4pm on Thursday.

Simply register to submit your question in the comments below, and join us live on this page at 4pm as Mark tackles as many as he can. Your comments won’t appear live on the site until he’s able to answer them.