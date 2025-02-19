England to host Wales at Wembley as Thomas Tuchel builds towards World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel’s new-look England will host Wales in a Wembley friendly this October.

The neighbours have met on 104 occasions, most recently during the 2022 World Cup group stage, and will go toe-to-toe once more on October 9.

The Football Association has also announced a friendly against Senegal – another nation England faced in Qatar – at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on June 10.

It is the first senior England men’s international at the ground since 1909, with the friendlies completing an international calendar focused on qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Recently-appointed England boss Tuchel said: “The games against Senegal and Wales will present good challenges for us against two very different opponents.

“Facing a strong African team in a passionate city with rich football heritage and then a derby match at the iconic Wembley; two big occasions that can only help us on the road to the World Cup.

“While I know Wembley is our home, I also understand the importance of taking the team around the country when we are able to and the opportunity to experience playing at a famous old English stadium such as the City Ground is one we can all look forward to.”

As well as the City Ground friendly in June, the FA has confirmed that England will be playing their September friendly against Andorra away from Wembley.

Wales have also announced a second friendly international to lock in their 2025 schedule.

Craig Bellamy’s men will take on Canada on September 9 at the Swansea.com Stadium, where they last played in November 2020.

Wales begin their World Cup qualification campaign at home to Kazakhstan on March 22, with Tuchel taking charge of his first England game the night before when Albania head to Wembley.