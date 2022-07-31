Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

The tournament started on July 6 and culminated in Sunday’s Wembley final.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 31 July 2022 12:00
England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)
England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Euro 2022 draws to a close with England facing Germany in the final at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures.

The tournament kicked off at Old Trafford with an opening ceremony event before England faced Austria (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Beth Mead scored the first goal of the competition, lobbing goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger as England beat Austria 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Euro 2022 saw Northern Ireland compete in their first major tournament and Julie Nelson scored their only goal in the 4-1 loss to Norway in Group A (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Netherlands fans arrived in their droves to support their team throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
After overcoming injury setbacks that saw her miss the 2013 and 2017 editions of the tournament, 31-year-old Alexandra Popp came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth goal against Denmark and was tied with England’s Beth Mead for the Golden Boot heading into the final (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
France’s Grace Geyoro (right) scored a hat-trick as Les Bleus put five past Italy in the first half of their game in Group D (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Ellen White and Beth Mead celebrated after England hammered Norway 8-0 in the group stages (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)
Iceland fans packed the stands and performed their famous Viking clap throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in their quarter-final against England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)
Georgia Stanway hit a stunning strike to send England into the semi-finals as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Spain (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Popp celebrates after helping Germany progress to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Austria (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Linda Sembrant (3) scored a stoppage-time winner in Sweden’s quarter-final against Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
Jackie Groenen (left) and Aniek Nouwen look dejected after the reigning champions were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by France (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

England’s Alessia Russo scored one of the goals of the tournament with a cheeky backheel in the semi-final against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Popp’s double against France secured Germany’s place in the Euro 2022 final against England (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in