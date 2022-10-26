Jump to content

England and Brazil to meet in inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley in April

The European and South American champions will go head to head on April 6 as they build up to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 October 2022 14:53
European champions England will face South American counterparts Brazil in the inaugural UEFA-CONMEBOL Women’s Finalissima at Wembley in April.

Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022 winners will take on the 2022 Copa America Femenina champions on April 6 as part of their preparations for next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman, whose side beat reigning world champions the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley earlier this month, said: “The great games keep on coming for us. This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil to Wembley and it will be another big moment after the Euros and USA match.

“Like us, they will be thinking about the World Cup next summer. This is a chance to again test ourselves against another top-10 team in the world, an opportunity to win another trophy and give our fans something special to watch, hopefully in a packed-out Wembley.”

England ended their wait for a first major trophy when they beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final on July 31, with Brazil having seen off hosts Colombia 1-0 the previous day to win the Copa America Femenina.

Wiegman’s side have been drawn in World Cup Group D along with Denmark, China and one of the play-off winners, while the Brazilians will face France, Jamaica and another successful play-off side in Group F.

