Thomas Tuchel insists strong Wembley atmosphere can help England performances

Thomas Tuchel says fans should not underestimate how much they can help the team but does not believe England need to leave Wembley to improve the atmosphere.

The Euro 2024 runners-up followed up last month’s 5-0 World Cup qualification win in Serbia with an impressive 3-0 friendly victory against neighbours Wales in front of a packed house.

Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka scored inside the opening 20 minutes under the arch, but Tuchel says he was left thinking after that “why is the roof still on the stadium?”

The German head coach said the ground was “silent” as he expressed frustration with the Wembley crowd following England’s first match there since his first game in charge in March.

The City Ground in Nottingham hosted June’s friendly against Senegal and September’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra was held at Villa Park, with many fans feeling the atmosphere issue could be answered by taking the team on the road.

“No, we don’t need to make a big thing,” Tuchel said when that prospect was mentioned. “I thought that the team deserved (more).

“I thought like ‘wow, come on’, we have a kind of a derby and a lot of spectators from Wales are here and we are 3-0 up and we have ball win after ball win, and chance, another ball win and another attack.

“I felt like the boys and the team deserved a bit more of a spark and in the second half they could have helped us. It’s just like this.

“They should not underestimate how much it helps sometimes if the game goes a bit flat.

“If they keep the thing going again it could help us and then we would have maybe scored. It would have been easier to regain energy and score a fourth goal.

“It’s a give and take, so that was for today. I loved the support in Serbia, I am sure we will have top support in Latvia and of course once we arrive in the World Cup it will be outstanding.”

England could qualify for next year’s World Cup with two matches to spare if they beat Latvia on Tuesday and results elsewhere in Group K go their way.

Tuchel’s side round of qualification by welcoming Serbia to Wembley before wrapping up qualification in Albania next month, with a pair of March home friendlies lined up next year.

Asked if he would prefer one of those not to be at the national stadium, he said: “No, no. Don’t make a big thing out of it. I am pretty sure we will play here and there’s no problem.”

England, who sit fourth in FIFA’s world rankings, are said to be looking at playing Asian and South American opposition in March to aid World Cup preparations.

Japan, who are 19th are the world’s highest ranked Asian side, have reportedly been lined up as well Marcelo Bielsa’s 15th-placed Uruguay.