Why are England wearing their blue kit against Australia?

The Lionesses hope to reach the final to face Spain

Sports Staff
Wednesday 16 August 2023 10:33
England v Australia: Key stats ahead of crunch World Cup semi-final

England are hoping to earn a place in the Women’s World Cup final, but standing in their way are co-hosts Australia.

The two nations come together in Sydney knowing Spain await them in the final on Sunday, with tensions high as the likes of English-based Aussies Mackenzie Arnold and Mary Fowler start, and the free-scoring Sam Kerr returns to the lineup.

Meanwhile, Lauren James remains suspended for the Lionesses meaning Ella Toone starts in support of Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final

But quite aside from the players on show, one of the early talking points of the match is the fact England are not playing in white - but instead in their changed strip of light blue jerseys and shorts.

That’s despite the normal white strip not particularly clashing with Australia’s deep gold and green home kit - but the choice is down to Fifa at all World Cup games. The governing body selects all kits, including referee and subs’ bibs, after assessing factors to ensure no overlap not just in actual colour but also which ones could affect viewers who are colour blind.

As such, they have determined that the best contrasts across the spectrum are for the gold versus blue - which just so happens to be the same colour scheme used when the teams met in April in a friendly.

On that occasion, Australia beat England by a 2-0 scoreline - and it remains the only time the Lionesses have been beaten under the management of Sarina Wiegman.

The referee, Tori Penso, is set to wear the bright red officials’ kit, which itself could be considered somewhat similar to the “magenta” goalkeeper kit which England’s Mary Earps will be wearing.

