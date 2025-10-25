Wiegman responds to Manchester United's social media jibe

England return to action following their triumphant Euro 2025 campaign as the European champions take on Brazil at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The Lionesses roared to victory, stunning Spain on penalties in the final, to defend their European crown and now take on the champions of South American in the first of two friendlies this week.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are beginning to look towards qualifying for the 2027 World Cup and their friendly against Brazil will be followed by another test against Australia on Tuesday.

England are without captain Leah Williamson, as well as key attackers Lauren James and Lauren Hemp, due to injuries while Millie Bright has retired from international duty after missing the Euros this summer.

And there will be an England debut given to one of Wiegman’s goalkeepers, after No 1 Hannah Hampton was ruled out from the friendly due to injury. Follow live updates from England v Brazil in our live blog below