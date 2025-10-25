England v Brazil live: Lionesses to hand debut to goalkeeper in friendly after Hampton injury
The Lionesses face the champions of South American at the Etihad Stadium in their first match since the Euros final
England return to action following their triumphant Euro 2025 campaign as the European champions take on Brazil at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
The Lionesses roared to victory, stunning Spain on penalties in the final, to defend their European crown and now take on the champions of South American in the first of two friendlies this week.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are beginning to look towards qualifying for the 2027 World Cup and their friendly against Brazil will be followed by another test against Australia on Tuesday.
England are without captain Leah Williamson, as well as key attackers Lauren James and Lauren Hemp, due to injuries while Millie Bright has retired from international duty after missing the Euros this summer.
And there will be an England debut given to one of Wiegman’s goalkeepers, after No 1 Hannah Hampton was ruled out from the friendly due to injury. Follow live updates from England v Brazil in our live blog below
Keira Walsh to captain England with Leah Williamson unavailable
Sarina Wiegman confirmed Keira Walsh will captain the Lionesses with Leah Williamson unavailable due to injury.
"Keira will be the captain tomorrow. Alex (Greenwood) is also one of the captains - she's in the captains group - but when Leah is not available, Keira is the captain."
Sarina Wiegman to hand debut to England goalkeeper after Hampton injury
Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will miss the game with an elbow injury which means a senior debut between the sticks will be given to either Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse or Sophie Baggaley.
Wiegman said: "Hannah Hampton is not available for tomorrow. She has a small elbow injury. She'll be assessed and we'll see how that goes on Tuesday. Sophie Baggaley came in.
"I have made the decision, but as always, we have to get through the session and then, of course, I inform the team first.”
Sarina Wiegman relishing different challenge in England’s friendly with Brazil
England boss Sarina Wiegman is looking forward to a different challenge as her side prepare to take on Brazil in a friendly at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The two teams will face off for the first time since their meeting in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium in 2023 where the hosts came out on top in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.
The England squad will take to the field for the first time since winning the Euros this summer and will then face Australia three days later in Derby.
She said: "They're very physical and athletic. They have a lot of pace up front. They can play football but they also really want to play fast forward - so that will challenge us.
"With the South American mentality, there will be a lot of flair. We're trying to stay out of the fight a little bit and play football.
"It's always a test. It's really good that we have four friendlies over this couple of months. Try out new things, see new players, see different combinations, so that's a huge opportunity and I think it's necessary too because we have some injuries and of course, a retired player.”
What is the England team news?
Sarina Wiegman will hand a debut to one of her goalkeepers with Hannah Hampton missing the match because of an elbow injury. Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are both uncapped, despite being part of England’s Euro 2025 winning squad, while Brighton's Sophie Baggaley is a new call-up.
Leah Williamson, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp were not part of the squad due to injuries. Grace Clinton withdrew from the squad due to injury, while Lotte Wubben-Moy and Jess Park will also miss Saturday’s game.
Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall, Arsenal’s Taylor Hinds and Liverpool’s Grace Fisk could all make their debuts after being called up to the squad for the first time.
When is England v Brazil?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 25 October at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage getting underway from 4:45pm.
Good afternoon
England play their first match since the Euro 2025 final as they host Brazil in a friendly in Manchester.
The Lionesses are back in action three months after their European Championship triumph against Spain in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are now turning their attention to qualifying for the 2027 World Cup and will close out the year with a series of friendlies.
They host Brazil, the champions of South America, at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium before then facing Australia on Tuesday.
England and Brazil last met in the Finalissima final at Wembley, with the Lionesses winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
