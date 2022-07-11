Statement win over Norway shows why England should be favourites for Euro 2022 glory

The press box at the Amex Stadium is situated just behind the dugouts, with a few rows of spectator seats in between and for this meeting of Group A’s top seeds, those seats were occupied by the family and friends of both sets of players. It was after England’s fifth goal that one of Anja Sonstevold’s nearest and dearest cried out to coach Martin Sjorgen, his hands held out in front of him in exasperation. Fortunately for Sjorgen, he was the only one to react. The rest sat still, as though stunned at what was happening in front of them.

After watching other pretenders to the throne lay down early markers this weekend, England showed why they deserve to be right at the front of the open field of favourites to go all the way to Wembley at the end of this month.

Germany may have been rampant on Friday night but they were not as rampant as the Lionesses were here. France recorded the biggest half-time lead in Women's Euros history in Rotherham on Sunday evening. That record lasted a mere 24 hours.

This was arguably more impressive than anything seen in the opening round of Euro 2022, especially as Norway could claim to have an outside chance of going all the way themselves. Granted, this generation are not the world, European or Olympic champions of old, but with Ada Hegerberg up top, complemented by the creative prowess of Caroline Graham Hansen, Sjorgen’s side should not have been humiliated in such fashion. They sit above both Denmark and Italy - beaten by Germany and France respectively - in the world rankings.

But then how much should we read into rankings when only four places separate England and the opponents they wiped the floor with?

The gap in quality may be narrow in theory but it proved far wider in practice, as became evident with each riotous white wave of attack which started a quarter-of-an-hour in and only relented once Sarina Wiegman’s side were already up by six. If the opening win against Austria at Old Trafford last week had a note of apprehension running through it, this was a team revelling in the rare chance to play a tournament at home.

(The FA via Getty Images)

You could tell that from the way that Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp attacked the space in behind Norway’s ragged defence and dashed to the byline time and again, cutting the ball back for team-mates to easily convert.

England targeted the two centre-halves Maria Thorisdottir and Maren Mjelde - both typically more comfortable in midfield, despite turning out at the back for Manchester United and Chelsea respectively - and reaped the rewards. This was Wiegman’s game plan and it worked to perfection.

It is unfair to single out any one individual on a night where the collective, to a woman, did everything asked of them and more, but you sense Ellen White especially savoured the manner and the scale of victory. Goalless in five games at the start of the night, England’s all-time leading goalscorer was, for the first time in a long time, fighting for her automatic starting status. Perhaps that is why she made sure to win the penalty that was converted by Georgia Stanway to open the scoring. White would not be satisfied until that goalless streak was over.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Though she had the chance to score the second stolen off her toes by Hemp, she fashioned the third herself, charging down Thorisdottir to take advantage of the Norwegian’s dawdling on the ball. Once one-on-one with goalkeeper Guro Pettersen, it was only a matter of applying the simple, composed finish.

It was the type of chance that a striker who only scored four league goals last season might spurn, but White’s pedigree counts for more than her recent poor form. That she has ended her drought can only help England’s cause deeper into this tournament.

(EPA)

The only worry will be whether they have peaked too early. The quarter-final win over Norway at the World Cup three years ago was the high point of the tournament for Phil Neville’s side. That night in Le Havre, it felt as though his players made a statement that they were ready to go all the way. They fell at the very next hurdle, the last before the final.

This side has further still to travel and cannot let the joyous celebrations that followed at full time to be their last. But under the guidance of the measured Wiegman, you imagine that will not be the case. The Lionesses look ready and, two games into this tournament, already have their statement win.