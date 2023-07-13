Lionesses bonus row could drag on until after World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s players could have to wait until after the Women’s World Cup for the stand-off over bonuses to be resolved, as there is still no sign of a breakthrough in negotiations between the Football Association (FA) and Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), who are representing Sarina Wiegman’s group.

The dispute centres on the squad’s argument that the governing body should supplement the landmark Fifa prize money with extra performance-based payment should the Lionesses get to the quarter-finals. That is largely due to the huge commercial upswing that has come with the team’s progress as well as the precedent set by squads of similar profile in USA and Australia. Their governing bodies have agreed deals in excess of the 60% of prize money guaranteed by Fifa, with both heavily performance-related.

The FA were part of a group of federations that worked with Fifa to stipulate a hard percentage that should go directly to players, and The Independent understands that figure will of course be honoured. The players’ representatives have also been told, however, that it might be better for all parties to discuss bonuses after the World Cup as there could naturally be a huge difference in “commercial uplift” depending on whether the team reach the quarter-finals or win the tournament. As an illustration of this, the FA have in the last 10 days put down an offer that reflects the increase in sponsorship revenue from the last year and England’s historic Euro 2022 win.

The arguments put forward by the PFA, however, are that this is lacking in transparency and that it would be better for all concerned if it would be settled beforehand. As numerous involved sources have also insisted, it is a situation that would simply “never happen” in the men’s game.

“Can you imagine telling them we’ll discuss it when we’re back,” one said.

The FA, whose discussions are handled by the commercial team, are pointing to the different dynamics of this competition – especially as it is the first 32-squad World Cup in the women’s game. There is also the issue that Fifa’s 60% stipulation means the prize money from the governing body does not fully cover the travel costs for a hugely expensive tournament, in the manner that customarily happens with such funds. While the FA will of course cover all of that, it is one additional factor complicating discussions over the prospective budget for this World Cup and commercial income.

Lucy Bronze has spoken out in frustration over the bonuses situation (PA Wire)

The governing body have attempted to assure the players that they will get fair reward for their contributions, but the PFA naturally want clarity now, especially as commercial income for the team has “skyrocketed” in the last year. The involved parties have been approached for comment although there is a will from all sides that it doesn’t devolve into a briefing war or disrupt a tournament that could yet bring a historic victory for the squad.

Fifa’s new stipulations means that every player at the World Cup will be guaranteed at least $30,000, with that drastically increasing the further teams go. The team that lifts the trophy will be guaranteed $270,000 per squad member.

Lucy Bronze this week expressed irritation that the situation had not yet been solved.

“It is frustrating but I think that’s the way the women’s game has predominantly been. As a team we’ve always been pushing in the background, it’s only been recently that it’s been made more public and people are aware of it, but it’s something we’ve always had to do as players."