Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England’s World Cup training base in Qatar confirmed

Gareth Southgate’s side will stay at the five-star Souq Al-Wakra hotel and train at the home of Al Wakrah SC

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 26 July 2022 17:48
Comments
<p>Gareth Southgate now knows where his team will train and stay during the tournament</p>

Gareth Southgate now knows where his team will train and stay during the tournament

(PA)

England’s training base for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been confirmed as the 12,000-seater home of Al Wakrah SC.

Fifa on Tuesday revealed the location of the training camps and hotels for the 32 nations travelling for the World Cup, which kicks off on 21 November.

The Three Lions will train at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium and stay at the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, 10 miles south of Doha.

Football Association delegates visited Qatar to select their preferences, with England wanting to be based on the outskirts of the capital.

The five-star Souq Al-Wakra offers spa facilities and several restaurants for manager Gareth Southgate and his players as they prepare for group-stage matches against Iran, the United States and Wales.

Recommended

Unlike previous tournaments, nations will train at their allocated base camps on the eve of matches as opposed to on the pitch of the host venue.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in