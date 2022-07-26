England’s World Cup training base in Qatar confirmed
Gareth Southgate’s side will stay at the five-star Souq Al-Wakra hotel and train at the home of Al Wakrah SC
England’s training base for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been confirmed as the 12,000-seater home of Al Wakrah SC.
Fifa on Tuesday revealed the location of the training camps and hotels for the 32 nations travelling for the World Cup, which kicks off on 21 November.
The Three Lions will train at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium and stay at the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, 10 miles south of Doha.
Football Association delegates visited Qatar to select their preferences, with England wanting to be based on the outskirts of the capital.
The five-star Souq Al-Wakra offers spa facilities and several restaurants for manager Gareth Southgate and his players as they prepare for group-stage matches against Iran, the United States and Wales.
Unlike previous tournaments, nations will train at their allocated base camps on the eve of matches as opposed to on the pitch of the host venue.
