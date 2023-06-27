Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lucy Staniforth has been added to England’s standby list in place of Jess Park ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

The Aston Villa midfielder will travel to St George’s Park on Tuesday to join up with the squad after Park returned to Manchester City for rehabilitation on a shoulder injury.

Staniforth joins Maya Le Tissier on standby, with the pair due to remain with the group until their opening match of the tournament against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22.

The Lionesses face Portugal in a friendly at a sold-out Stadium MK on Saturday before flying to Australia on Wednesday, July 5.

There is concern for Alex Greenwood after she went down with an apparent injury during training at St George’s Park.

The Manchester City defender was able to walk off the pitch and had an ice pack applied before heading inside for treatment.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad play Haiti, Denmark and China in their group phase fixtures, though as one of the tournament favourites and European Championships winners, they will hope to go the distance this summer.