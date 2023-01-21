Freezing temperatures hamper weekend sporting fixtures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lincoln’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Burton was among the games postponed as more fixtures from Saturday’s football schedule fell foul of the weather.

The Imps announced around 9.45am on Saturday morning that the contest at the LNER Stadium had been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The club said on their official website: “Match official Marc Edwards inspected the playing surface on Saturday morning and, with temperatures forecast to remain below freezing until the afternoon, felt the pitch was unlikely to be playable in time for the match.”

In League Two, there were announcements that Northampton’s home game against Mansfield and Walsall’s match versus Swindon had been postponed for the same reason.

On Friday, Bristol Rovers hosting Wycombe and Port Vale’s trip to Morecambe fell in League One because of icy pitches, and Doncaster’s League Two game against Tranmere at the Eco-Power Stadium was also postponed on safety grounds.

The Vanarama National League has suffered on account of the bad weather as well with games at Eastleigh, Halifax, Gateshead, Maidenhead and Woking unable to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s race meeting at Haydock was called off due to a frozen track.