Watford sell Cucho Hernandez to MLS side Columbus Crew

Hernandez has joined the American club for an undisclosed fee.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:44
Cucho Hernandez has left Watford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cucho Hernandez has left Watford to sign for Columbus Crew for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old forward was on the books at Vicarage Road for five years, spending four of them on loan in Spain.

Sporting director Cristiano Giaretta admitted the English Football League’s ‘Rule of Eleven’ played a part in the Colombian’s departure from new head coach Rob Edwards’ squad.

Giaretta told Watford’s official website: “In the EFL, you can name no more than 11 non-homegrown players on your matchday teamsheet, so this is an important part of our thinking when it comes to player trading during this summer window.

“The coach has made it clear he wants no more than 11 non-homegrown players in his squad to ensure togetherness. He does not want a situation where a player cannot make the matchday squad simply because of eligibility.

“Rob was clear he wanted a different type of player who will occupy this non-homegrown place in the forward line.

“When you then have a player, like Cucho, that wants to leave because he cannot be guaranteed playing time, and you want to utilise your non-homegrown places carefully, then it became clear it was better to transfer the player.”

