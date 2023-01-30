Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea have been told to pay Enzo Fernandez’s £106m release clause in order to sign the Benfica midfielder, as they seek to sign a central player in the last two days of this window.

The London club, who have already spent over £220m this month, have been speaking to Benfica about a £112m deal with the fee spread over a number of instalments in the manner they have constructed a number of recent purchases.

Benfica are doggedly sticking to their valuation, though, and have even attempted to raise the release clause. Chelsea purchasing Fernandez through that avenue would involve an up-front fee as well as also additional tax.

The current negotiations mean any fee would be close enough to what Brighton want for Moises Caicedo, at around £90m, and Chelsea are for the moment prioritising Fernandez.

Any further struggle to get the deal for the 22-year-old could see the Stamford Bridge hierarchy go back to Caicedo in the final 36 hours of the window.