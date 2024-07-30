Support truly

Enzo Fernandez will face no further discipline by Chelsea after he was shown on video chanting racist and homophobic slurs about members of the France team.

The midfielder posted the video to his social media accounts, following Argentina’s victory over Colombia in the Copa América final, which his Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana described as “uninhibited racism”.

Fernandez has since apologised on Instagram and to teammates, both in a statement and in person, and made a voluntary donation to an anti-discrimination charity.

It is believed the latest apology, which he made as soon as he met up with the Blues in Atlanta on Monday, on the club’s tour of the United States, was accepted by his teammates. Club captain, Reece James, and France defender Axel Disasi are believed to have played key roles in consultations between the players and Fernandez.

Fernandez and his Argentinean teammates still face the possibility of a sanction from Fifa, who are continuing to investigate the incident.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said at the time that the video was “racist and discriminatory” and that they would file a complaint to football’s governing body.

Fifa responded by saying: “FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. “FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.”

Enzo Fernandez posted the video after Argentina won the Copa America ( Getty Images )

Fernandez is yet to feature for Chelsea this pre-season following his Copa America success, and new boss Enzo Maresca will be grateful to get more players back, following a 2-2 draw with Wrexham and a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Celtic at the weekend.

They face Club America next, on Thursday, before taking on Manchester City on Saturday 3 August, just two weeks before the two sides meet in the opening weekend of the Premier League season.