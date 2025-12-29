Enzo Maresca out for answers to why Chelsea keep surrendering leads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits he is at a loss to explain why his team continue to throw away leads in the Premier League.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa was the third time this season the Blues have lost at Stamford Bridge having been in front.

A match Chelsea should have led comfortably was turned on its head just after the hour mark by Ollie Watkins, who struck twice in the final 30 minutes, as Maresca's side were left to rue a host of spurned chances to add to the half-time lead given to them by Joao Pedro.

It all brought back unhappy memories. In September, Brighton staged a similar second-half revival, scoring three late goals to triumph 3-1 after Trevoh Chalobah had been sent off, then a month later Sunderland netted deep in stoppage time to seal a stunning comeback and win 2-1.

November's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, in which Chelsea went ahead despite playing with 10 men before being pegged back, brought more dropped points at home, meaning the team have lost 11 points from winning positions on their own pitch this season.

Those lost points are the difference between Maresca's side in fifth and second-placed Manchester City.

"It's just a matter to understand the reason why," said Maresca, whose team host struggling Bournemouth on Tuesday. "When something continues to happen, it's not random.

"We need to understand why. No matter if we're winning, drawing or losing, when we concede a goal we lose a little bit of control."

More than their missed chances, Maresca was most critical after the Villa match of his team's response to conceding an equaliser.

The suddenness with which Unai Emery's team took control at that point was alarming, with further accusations levelled at Chelsea that they lack the experience and leadership to take charge in moments of adversity.

Up to then the team had coped brilliantly with a Villa side that had won 10 games in a row in all competitions and 11 out of 12 in the league, forcing them into their own half for virtually the whole first 60 minutes and making them look decidedly ordinary.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, centre, scores the winner at Stamford Bridge ( PA Wire )

It was a reminder of what Chelsea are capable of in their good moments before familiar frailties reared up.

"For one hour we can take many positive things," said Maresca. "Not many teams create so many chances against (Villa). First half they were zero in terms of xG (expected goals), they didn't create anything.

"I watched the Arsenal game (when Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park) and the games they have won, and they always create.

"The game doesn't reflect the 10 points difference between us and Aston Villa to be honest."

It has been a frustrating season for Chelsea fans, who have seen their team sweep aside Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League as well as beat champions Liverpool.

Yet their tendency to capitulate in difficult moments - such as in the miserable 3-1 defeat to Leeds in December as well as all the points dropped at home - has scuppered any talk of a title challenge.

"We need to understand how to manage better when we concede goals," said Maresca.

PA