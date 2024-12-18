Shamrock boss Stephen Bradley hails Enzo Maresca for ‘clear identity’ at Chelsea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley praised Enzo Maresca for installing a “clear identity” at Chelsea ahead of Thursday’s Conference League meeting at Stamford Bridge.

The League of Ireland runners-up go into the match knowing a win will seal a place in the competition’s last 16, but the challenge could hardly be more daunting against the team currently second in the Premier League.

Shamrock are unbeaten in the league phase and sit seventh, but the congested state of the table below them means anything less than three points is unlikely to be enough for a top-eight finish and will instead force them to settle for a play-off place.

“You have to be excited and nervous before games like this,” said Bradley, who was a former Chelsea youth team player. “That’s all healthy. It keeps you on edge, keeps you sharp.

“Give me this game over a game in front of 50 people, that means nothing and no one will have any interest.

“This is why we’re involved in the game, why our players work so hard. You get to test yourself against probably the most in-form team in Europe right now.

“You have to enjoy watching a team like Chelsea play this year. They’ve a mix of power, pace, a clear identity in what they’re doing, a real energy in the team.

“It’s been a real joy to watch them since the manager has come in. We’ve got to look and try and learn from these teams.”

Bradley, a self-confessed Chelsea fan, is in demand as a coach after leading Rovers to at the very least a play-off place in the Conference League.

He has been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at Sky Bet Championship side Millwall, though he would not be drawn on whether contact had been made or whether he would be interested in taking the job.

I trained here with some of their legends - Roberto Di Matteo, John Terry, Gianfranco Zola, that era. I remember them quite fondly. Brilliant times. Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley

Focus instead was on trying to pull off one of the all-time European shocks on Thursday against the club he spent years with as a boy.

Asked about his return to Stamford Bridge, he said: “Nice memories. Chelsea was a club I was at from the age of 10. I trained here with some of their legends – (Roberto) Di Matteo, John Terry, Gianfranco Zola, that era. I remember them quite fondly. Brilliant times.

“When you walk in and walk back up the steps, it all comes flooding back to you. Happy thoughts. It’s a club I’ve supported since I was a boy so it’s a special night for all of us.

“We (Shamrock) have played against some big teams and big individuals in the past. It’s not our first time and it won’t be our last.

“You’ve got to set up as a team, but you’ve also got to give certain individuals special attention because they’re special players.

“What we do know is that any XI they put out is going to be a really tough XI.

“You want to challenge yourself against the best and right now these are up there with the best around. The manager (Maresca) has come in and very quickly they have a clear identity how they want to play. It’s very clear they have a real culture now, which is very difficult to achieve.”