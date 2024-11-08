Chelsea were told to be better at set-pieces before FC Noah rout – Axel Disasi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea’s set-piece coach has told the players they need to start making better use of free-kicks and corners, according to defender Axel Disasi.

Thursday’s 8-0 Conference League romp against Armenian minnows FC Noah saw two goals scored from set-piece routines with Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo heading in from near identical positions following deliveries from Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea paid a reported £850,000 to take specialist Bernardo Cueva from Brentford in July but until last weekend had scored only one Premier League goal directly from a set-piece – Nicolas Jackson’s header in a 6-2 win over Wolves in August.

“My goal (against Noah) is something we have worked a lot on in training with the set-piece coach,” said Disasi.

“He told us we had to score tonight because since the beginning of the season we haven’t scored many set-piece goals. I’m sure he will be very happy with the two goals tonight.”

The two goals from corners at Stamford Bridge made it three in two games after Moises Caicedo’s brilliant volley in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has also voiced a desire to see Chelsea’s wingers contribute with goals, words which were heeded against Noah as Joao Felix struck twice and Mykhailo Mudryk curled in a sublime finish to send them top of the Conference League standings.

This tournament doesn't start for Chelsea until the quarter-finals or semi-finals Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole

Teenage striker Marc Guiu also weighed in with his first goal for the club since joining from Barcelona and Christopher Nkunku struck twice.

The team have scored 16 goals in their three matches in the competition and have a perfect record, likely needing only one more win to be sure of progress.

They travel to Germany to face Heidenheim next before a gruelling 7,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan to play Astana. They finish at home to Shamrock Rovers of the Republic of Ireland on December 19.

Speaking to TNT Sports following the annihilation of the Armenian side – who were founded only in 2017 and are playing in the main rounds of UEFA competition for the first time – former Blues forward Joe Cole said Chelsea “shouldn’t be in this competition” and suggested they will continue to rack up routine victories until the latter stages.

“This tournament doesn’t start for Chelsea until the quarter-finals or semi-finals,” the 43-year-old said. “They are massive favourites to win it and they should be.”

Maresca has fielded his second string in the tournament so far, which opened the door for back-up right-back Disasi to start on Thursday.

“Before the competition began, the coach told us that every team will come here to play their game of the year,” the defender said.

“We are conscious of this and it’s about playing our game and showing respect, but we also need to show our quality.

“We are pushing in the same way whether it’s the Conference League or the Premier League. We keep the same desire to win.”