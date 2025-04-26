Enzo Maresca praises Chelsea’s display as they move closer to Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca praised a “strong, nasty” display after his side took a significant step towards Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson ended a four-month scoring drought to seal victory midway through the first half, but the result owed as much to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who produced outstanding saves from Beto and Dwight McNeil.

Maresca’s side appear to be coming good at precisely the right moment. This was a third win in five in the Premier League and the first half saw them play some of their best football of the season, moving the ball with urgency in the Everton half and displaying aggression off the ball – owinh largely to a first start in midfield since January for Romeo Lavia.

Yet Chelsea failed to finish off Everton and were subjected to a nervy final 20 minutes, two moments of brilliance from Sanchez ensuring they will finish the weekend in the top five.

“First half we controlled the game, we dominated, created chances and didn’t concede nothing,” said Maresca, who watched the game from the stands after being shown a third yellow card of the season during the win against Fulham. “Then second half we dropped a little bit.

“We were strong, nasty enough when we needed to be like that. Overall I think we deserved to win and we are happy.”

The winning goal came after 27 minutes. Jordan Pickford’s clearance put Beto under pressure, and facing his own goal he was dispossessed by the probing boot of Trevoh Chalobah. Enzo Fernandez picked up the bits, threading the ball up to Jackson who turned on the spot and took a confident stride forward before sending a delightful finish into the corner.

Pickford contributed to an impressive goalkeeping showreel to three times save from Noni Madueke, but the spotlight fell principally on Sanchez, so often the villain this season, keeping out first Beto with a strong wrist low to his right before a fabulous reaction save denied McNeil.

“You can see how his team-mates celebrated with him at the end of the game,” said Maresca. “The team know that for Robert it’s not been a good moment so they try to support and help him.

“He had many good moments this season. The one against Tottenham at home, we were winning 1-0 and 90 minutes he did a great save.

“It’s normal that as human beings you remember the bad things and not the good things. About Robert, we remember the mistakes but he’s had some very good moments with us.”

Everton boss David Moyes concurred that Sanchez had been the difference.

“Chelsea were fast, intense, quick (in the first half),” he said.

“I think the goalkeeper made a couple of really good saves. There were certainly positives to take away. We kept the game close but we didn’t play to our best.

“At the moment we’re struggling to find those goals.”