Enzo Maresca: It’s up to Chelsea fans to decide if they want to back team

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says it is up to fans to decide whether to back the team after his players were booed off at half-time during their 2-2 draw with Ipswich.

Stamford Bridge responded furiously as Maresca’s side fell two goals behind against an Ipswich team on the brink of relegation and, although they fought back through an Axel Tuanzebe own goal and a stunning late effort from Jadon Sancho, the point did little to bolster their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

The Blues dominated the opening 20 minutes, but the game turned when Brighton loanee Julio Enciso tapped in Ben Johnson’s cutback against the run of play for the visitors, then Johnson was himself the scorer when heading in Enciso’s cross to make it 2-0.

That goal saw goalkeeper Robert Sanchez eschew the head coach’s preferred method of building the play from the back, choosing instead to punt the ball long, which led to Ipswich mounting an attack through the centre from which they scored.

“We are a team that most of the time our goal-kicks we play short,” said Maresca, who has previously said he would substitute players that did not carry out his instructions regarding playing out from the back.

The head coach appeared to suggest supporters’ frustrations with the team’s slow build-up play was what hurried Sanchez into playing a pass that led to his team conceding.

“The second goal we decided to play long because of the environment and we conceded the second one,” said Maresca.

“We conceded a goal when (the players) decided to play long ball, but sometimes (if) you go long it doesn’t mean you are going to control things. The second goal we conceded was (like) that.

“We are stronger with our fans, we are a better team. It’s up to them to decide the way. When we were 0-1, 0-2, it’s normal for them to be the way they were.”

The result, though admirable under the circumstances, did not greatly improve Ipswich’s dim hopes of staying up. In fact the gap to safety now stands at 14 points after Wolves beat Tottenham.

It means relegation could be confirmed as early as next Sunday when Arsenal visit Portman Road.

Despite their top-flight adventure looking set to come to an end after one season, the travelling fans lent a raucous support to their team and applauded them off at the end.

“The reaction (from the fans) was deserved,” said manager Kieran McKenna. “I think the players and supporters did themselves proud.

“The second half I thought we played better than in the first half. We were disappointed to concede right from kick-off (in the second half). That was a setback, but I thought the response was very good.

“It was a brilliant moment from Sancho to make it 2-2.

“I think Chelsea had the better chances over the game, but for the amount we created, for an away team I think we deserved something.

“I think we can take great pride in it. The journey our players have been on is huge so I’m proud that they could come here and compete.”