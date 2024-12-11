Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to make wholesale changes for trip to Astana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is hoping he will not need any of the players that face Astana in Thursday’s Conference League match when his side host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea have taken a number of special measures for their trip to Kazakhstan – an eight-hour flight before a match due to be played in temperatures expected to reach minus 11 – and Maresca will be using the full depth of his large squad to minimise the impact on their league campaign.

Youngsters Ato Ampah, Harrison McMahon, Kaiden Wilson, Richard Olise, Josh Acheampong and Harrison Murray-Campbell have been added to the squad and Maresca said he planned to include at least a couple of them from the start.

Chelsea sit top of the Conference League standings with four wins from four and second in the Premier League, four points behind Liverpool.

Asked if he wanted to use two different teams for the next two games, Maresca said: “You never know because the ones not involved tomorrow, they are going to be training and they have to train well.

“You never know if you need one of the guys who plays tomorrow on Sunday. But ideally we prefer not. We are going to land at 6am on Friday and it’s not normal for one of them, if they land at 6am on Friday, to play again on Sunday.”

Maresca said Acheampong is in line to start his first senior game in Astana and added the 18-year-old academy graduate is close to signing a new contract after his future at the club had appeared to come into question.

“He’s in the squad and is probably going to play from the start,” Maresca said. “With Josh, it’s quite clear, we all love Josh, the club love Josh and I love Josh. We are trying to find an agreement with the player. It’s close, we are almost there.”

However, Noni Madueke will remain at Cobham with an eye on Sunday, when he is expected to start against Brentford with Pedro Neto suspended for that match.

Sunday’s come-from-behind 4-3 win over Tottenham extended Chelsea’s winning streak to five games across all competitions.

They have scored more Premier League goals than any other side this season, but Maresca also pointed to their strong defensive record when asked about recent success.

“Just two teams have conceded less than us, so we are attacking and defending well,” he said.

“I’ve said before, you’re not going to win games or titles just scoring goals, you need to defend, but even conceding three goals (against Tottenham), just two clubs have conceded more than us so it means defensively we are doing quite well.”