More to come from in-form Nicolas Jackson, says Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says there is even more to come from Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal forward made it seven goals in 12 Premier League games this season when he opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Leicester.

He was also credited with an assist for Enzo Fernandez’s goal which put Chelsea 2-0 up at the King Power Stadium.

“For me, he is doing very well,” Maresca said. “I have said many times, since we started, he is working hard on the ball and off the ball.

“He is making an effort to understand the way we want to play.

“Sometimes we use him almost as a midfielder, dropping. Sometimes we use him attacking in behind. If you remember Brighton, or even today. It depends on the game plan.

“We are very happy with the way Nico is playing on the ball, but especially in the way he is playing off the ball – the way he is pressing.

“In this moment, we are very happy and we are sure he is going to get better game after game.”

Chelsea won without Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto at the King Power but neither have serious issues.

“Malo was with us but during the night he unfortunately did not feel well,” Maresca added.

“Pedro, he had a problem with his international team. There was a chance he could be with us, but we didn’t take any risks for this game and hopefully he can be available for the next game.”

Leicester suffered more injury problems as Harry Winks limped off in the first half.

The former Tottenham midfielder’s withdrawal saw the hosts lose control in the middle of the pitch.

“It’s his groin,” boss Steve Cooper said. “Fingers crossed. Sometimes these things can be a week, sometimes they can be…we saw what happened with Ricardo (Pereira).

“It’s added to a phase we’re going through with injuries. It hasn’t been a clean week.

“There were lots of lads who a couple of days ago I didn’t think were going to be fit to play, but they’ve managed to get themselves ready.

“When I said about needing to do better with the ball, Winksy will start that more than anybody else for us.

“That’s his super-strength, his control of games and his ability to start attacks and keep momentum in the game.

“It was a blow, him coming off, and maybe that did have an interference with why we didn’t have enough good moments on the ball in the first half.”