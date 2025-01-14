Enzo Maresca happy for Reece James after fit-again captain scores late leveller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said Reece James deserved his moment after his free-kick rescued a point in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Bournemouth.

The captain continued his comeback from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute and rifled in the goal at the death that made it 2-2, but nevertheless Maresca saw his side’s winless run in the Premier League stretch to five games.

It was James’ first league goal since he netted in a draw with Tottenham in August 2022, as he marked his return to the side in a league game for the first time since November.

“He deserved it after a difficult moment and it gave us the point,” said Maresca.

“I’m happy for him and happy for us. The target for him now is to try to be fit until the end (of the season) and he’s going to help us for the way we want to play.”

Chelsea had enough first-half chances to finish Bournemouth with Nicolas Jackson at fault for spurning the best of them.

Before that he had set up the opening goal for Cole Palmer, producing an intelligent turn on the ball to escape three Bournemouth players before producing the perfect pass for Chelsea’s top scorer to run on to and slot home.

The Senegal striker then struck a post and later blasted over from six yards with the goal gaping.

Bournemouth took full advantage of Jackson’s profligacy in the second half, levelling through Justin Kluivert’s penalty before Antoine Semenyo made it 2-1, beating young defender Josh Acheampong then sending a rocket inside Robert Sanchez’s near post.

James’ late intervention rescued Chelsea, but their winless run in the league went on.

“Probably one of our best first halves of the season, the way we were playing on the ball and off the ball, we created so many chances,” said Maresca.

“The first half has to finish with a different score. I think at least 2-0 is what we deserved. Second half after the penalty, the game completely changed. We dropped a little bit and we need to understand the reason why.

“The feeling is a little bit shame. When you play like that in the first half you have to be clinical. The game was completely, one hundred per cent under control.”

Bournemouth were fortunate not to lose David Brooks to a red card in the second half for what looked like a hair pull on Marc Cucurella, a pitch-side VAR review sparing the winger.

“When there is not intention to take the ball, it’s a red,” said Maresca.

“How can they judge that was not dangerous? In my opinion it’s a red.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola took a different view of the incident, arguing that Robert Jones was right to let Brooks off with a caution.

“I don’t understand why the VAR asked the referee to go and check,” he said.

“There was no violence, I think it’s a clear yellow card. For me Brooks never wants to do anything other than stop the counter (attack).

“When you consider how Chelsea played and we played, I don’t think we deserved to win. I don’t think we were better than Chelsea.”