Enzo Maresca says his young Chelsea players ‘are not kids’

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said his young side “are not kids” as he called on them to embrace the challenge of ending a five-game winless run.

The Blues have sunk to fifth in the Premier League since they last won a game on December 15 as their brief challenge to leaders Liverpool crumbled.

Maresca has always maintained his team – who have the youngest average age in the league at just under 24 – are not ready to compete for the title, even after they went on a winning spree before Christmas that took them to within two points of the summit.

But since drawing with Everton five weeks ago they have struggled to re-find their form, losing back-to-back games against Fulham and Ipswich before dropping more points amid a glut of missed chances in draws against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Maresca was asked whether a lack of experience was hampering the players in their search for answers to the present slump.

“They’re not kids,” he said.

“They’re 20-year-old players most of them. They have to deal with that. If some moment like this happens, it’s not just us, it’s all the clubs. They’ve all had some moments like this, except Liverpool.

“It’s just how you embrace that moment and you try to react and try to start again to win games.

“It’s a new situation for them, they live now and probably the next time it happens they can live it in a better way.”

Chelsea face Wolves on Monday night looking to break back into the top four after Newcastle’s defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday opened the door for Maresca’s side.

With Arsenal and Nottingham Forest having continued to pick up points throughout the Blues’ difficult spell, it has heightened the urgency to turn the situation around.

The first glimmer of recovery came in the shape of Reece James’ equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point against the Cherries on Tuesday.

It marked the captain’s first league appearance since returning from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since November.

The defender has played in only 31 league games during the last two-and-a-half seasons.

“I think Reece is one of the most important players for us, first because he’s the captain and second because we know how good he is,” said Maresca.

“With him always fit fit fit was better, but we try to adapt. Now he’s back and we are happy. He’s improving (his leadership) and it’s important.”

Maresca rejected the suggestion his side lack a killer instinct despite having failed to finish Bournemouth off in a first half they dominated.

Nicolas Jackson was at fault for missing two glorious chances at Stamford Bridge before the visitors hit back.

He added: “Being a bit more lucky we can convert and score more goals, so it’s not about being killer.

“In this moment the one that is missing is Nico but the way he is working is fantastic. We don’t have any doubt that soon he is going to start to score.”