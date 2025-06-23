Enzo Maresca to rest players for Chelsea vs Esperance de Tunis at Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will rest a number of players for the team’s final Club World Cup group fixture against Esperance de Tunis on Tuesday, with Reece James among those likely to sit out.

The Blues need only avoid defeat against the Tunisian side in Philadelphia to be assured of a place in the last 16 and the Italian is set to take advantage of his side’s position in the group after two matches to give some rest to his squad.

Captain James is unwell and did not train on Monday while fellow defender Levi Colwill is likely to be left out having also been suffering from illness.

“Tomorrow we will do some rotation because the ones who played two games are quite tired to play again,” said Maresca. “So we will make rotation and we will see if there is a chance for those who haven’t played as much.

“Reece, the reason why (he didn’t train) is because he is ill. Levi Colwill has also been ill in the last two days, but today was better and part of the session.”

Maresca will also be without Nicolas Jackson who serves a one-match ban following his dismissal for a studs-up tackle in the 3-1 defeat against Flamengo.

The Senegal striker was shown a straight red card minutes after his team had conceded two quick-fire goals to throw away the lead against the Brazilian side.

It is the second time in as many months that the 24-year-old will have served a suspension for getting sent off after he was red carded in the Premier League run-in for elbowing Newcastle defender Sven Botman. Chelsea went on to lose 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Maresca’s side also have a punishing climate to cope with in the United States as they seek to avoid the embarrassment of a group-stage exit, with temperatures hitting 38 degrees in Philadelphia on Monday.

Off the back of a season in which the team went all the way to the final of the Conference League, as well as Champions League qualification going down to the final day of a hard-fought Premier League run-in, the Italian has been forced into caution over how much he can squeeze from his squad.

“It’s almost impossible to train a full session because of the weather,” he said.

“We are trying to save energy for the game. This morning’s session was very short, just plan for tomorrow, that’s it. No more than that.

“It’s not easy with these temperatures, but we will give our best tomorrow to get to the next stage of the competition.”

Prior to the defeat to Flamengo, the Blues had got their time in the US off a smooth start with a 1-0 victory over Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.