Enzo Maresca urges Chelsea to stop ‘giving away presents’ after Brighton defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca urged his team to stop “giving away presents” after they received a second red card in as many games to lose 3-1 to Brighton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

They were leading through Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header when Trevoh Chalobah was dismissed for a poor tackle from behind on Diego Gomez, denying a goalscoring opportunity and leaving his team-mates to improvise their way through most of the second half.

Maxim De Cuyper’s header put Brighton into the lead at the start of 11 added minutes at the end of the match to stun the home side.

The substitute was left unmarked to nod the ball home after Mats Weiffer had turned Yasin Ayari’s deep cross back into the box. Fellow substitute Danny Welbeck added a third – his second – to finish Chelsea off.

As at Old Trafford a week ago – when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saw red after four minutes – they were undone by an inability to adapt and organise when faced with change, as for the second time in seven days, Maresca was left searching in vain for answers.

Manchester United learned last week how rattled Chelsea become when a situation moves rapidly and here, Brighton were the beneficiaries, Welbeck heading them level from Yankuba Minteh’s cross 13 minutes from time as the game swung their way.

“The message (in the dressing room) was clear,” said Maresca. “Against any team in the Premier League you cannot continue to give away presents. We are giving away presents. The red card is a big mistake because the game completely changed.”

Chelsea had started excellently and their goal after 24 minutes was deserved. Moises Caicedo slipped the ball into the right channel for Reece James to zip onto and as his cross skipped up into an arch off the covering Karou Mitoma, there at the far post was Fernandez, hanging in the air as it dropped to nod it over the line.

The red card then changed everything. A dreadful pass from Andrey Santos exposed Chalobah as the last man to the goalwards advance of Gomez.

The defender made a hopeless attempt to win the ball from behind and – following a protracted VAR analysis – he was dismissed.

“It’s a tough one because we were in control of the game,” said Maresca. “We scored one, we could have scored more. We had so many shots first half, 70 per cent of possession – everything was fine.

“Then suddenly because of our mistake, with the red card the plan completely changed. We played two games – first half, then unfortunately after the red card.

“For sure you cannot continue to make mistakes. They are big mistakes, game changing, red card against United and today.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, who has now beaten Chelsea three times in a row, reflected on a sterling fightback from his side.

“They dominated us until the goal,” he said. “Then we were much better in possession. After the goal I had quite a good feeling.

“Red cards always help but a numerical advantage doesn’t always mean an advantage on the pitch. Sometimes it gets harder. But the team stayed calm.

“To have the setback and to come back like this is impressive. It should give energy, should create a good atmosphere.”