Eric Dier to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eric Dier will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after opting not to sign a new contract.

The 31-year-old joined the German giants, initially on loan, from Tottenham in January 2024 before signing a 12-month deal last summer.

However, he has struggled for regular game time under Vincent Kompany this season, making just 13 starts in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League among 25 total appearances.

He has decided not to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena and will become a free agent.

Sporting director Christoph Freund said at a press conference on Friday: “We had discussions with Eric about a new contract.

“He told us that he doesn’t want to extend and will leave us.

“He’s a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title.”

Dier looks certain to leave Bayern with the first piece of silverware of his career, with Kompany’s men able to seal the Bundesliga title with a win over RB Leipzig this weekend.

His fellow former Spurs star Harry Kane, also set to end his trophy drought, will miss the game due to a one-match suspension.