Eric Dier ‘cannot wait to get started’ at Monaco after move from Bayern Munich

Eric Dier will join Ligue 1 side Monaco when his Bayern Munich contract expires on July 1.

The 31-year-old defender made 20 league appearances in helping Bayern to the Bundesliga title this season, the first major trophy of his senior career, and will move to the principality on a three-year deal.

In recognition of his contribution to Vincent Kompany’s side’s success, Dier was given a standing ovation by supporters at the Allianz Arena as well as a special presentation by the club ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, the team’s final home match of the campaign.

“I’m very excited to announce that I will be joining AS Monaco in the summer,” Dier said in a video posted on the club’s official website.

“I cannot wait to get started. I’m really looking forward to wearing this shirt and I can’t wait to meet everyone at the club.

“I’m going to give everything for this club and I look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Monaco, managed by Adi Hutter, will play in next season’s Champions League having secured a top-three finish in France.

Dier last played for England in 2022 but was a surprise signing, initially on loan, by Bayern from Tottenham last January having struggled for playing time under Ange Postecoglou.

On arriving in Munich he was reunited with former team-mate for club and country Harry Kane, with whom he celebrated the German title on Saturday.