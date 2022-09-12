Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik Ten Hag against Liverpool

Last week Jurgen Klopp’s side were humiliated 4-1 by Napoli in their Group A opener.

Carl Markham
Monday 12 September 2022 18:00
Alfred Schreuder’s predecessor Erik Ten Hag has already recorded a victory over Liverpool this season (John Walton/PA)
Alfred Schreuder’s predecessor Erik Ten Hag has already recorded a victory over Liverpool this season (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder expects his side to encounter a storm against Liverpool at Anfield but hopes he can take some tips from former boss Erik Ten Hag to help his side cope.

Last week Jurgen Klopp’s side were humiliated 4-1 by Napoli in their Group A opener, a match the Reds manager described as the worst performance of his tenure.

With last weekend’s Premier League matches postponed after the death of the Queen, the players have been waiting almost a week for competitive action and Schreuder expects a response in front of their own fans.

“Yeah we expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game,” he said.

“You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don’t have it it is going to be difficult, especially one on one.”

Recommended

Schreuder’s predecessor Ten Hag has already recorded a victory over Liverpool this season as the new Manchester United manager and the current Ajax boss studied that performance as part of their preparations.

“I have looked at the match what they did. There are certain things they did that are applicable to us from the Manchester United match,” he added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in