Erik ten Hag reveals Andre Onana and Luke Shaw injury update

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will have Andre Onana and Luke Shaw available for his side’s Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday.

Shaw has not been available for the Red Devils since Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Ten Hag’s men on 19 August, and has spent the last three months on the sidelines with an unspecified muscle injury.

In his absence, Sergio Reguilon, a loan signing from Spurs has been providing cover, with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat also filling in the vacant left-back position.

Ten Hag also insisted goalkeeper Onana was okay, despite sustaining an injury while on international duty, forcing him to come off early during Cameroon’s win over Mauritius, and missing their match against Libya.

A place in the starting line-up might come too soon for Shaw, but he is expected to be in the wider squad.

On the return of the left-back, the manager said in a press conference on Friday: “We can start by talking about his physical qualities, then his technical ability, his leadership. It’s clear.

“For a long time this season, we didn’t even have a left full-back so we’re happy he’s back.

“We’ll be more stable with him in the side - I’m sure of that.”

However, Rasmus Hojlund could be forced to miss out. He was forced off during the win over Luton ahead of the international break, and was absent from Denmark’s international matches.

United are expected to make a late decision over the fitness of the striker, who has scored five goals for the club since signing from Atalanta in the summer.

It is a busy period for the side, who travel to Everton ahead of a longer journey to Galatasaray in the Champions League and then another game on the road - this time in the Premier League - against Newcastle.

“Well we got started today early and then we see how condensed the week ahead is with three away games in six days,” Ten Hag said.

“We have to deal with that. We have a plan and have studied for it. We’ve made the players aware they have to take responsibility. It’s about co-operation.”