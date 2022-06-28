Man Utd making progress in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong
United boss Erik ten Hag is hoping to be reunited with his former Ajax player at Old Trafford this summer.
Manchester United have made headway in negotiations with Barcelona over key summer target Frenkie de Jong, the PA news agency understands.
Erik ten Hag coached the 25-year-old at Ajax and feels the midfielder would be an important part of the rebuild he is undertaking at Old Trafford.
United are understood to have made positive progress in talks with Barcelona and a deal of around 65million euros (£56million) plus add-ons has been lined up.
There remains issues to iron out but the first signing of the Ten Hag era appears to be edging closer.
The acquisition of a box-to-box midfielder has been a focus for the newly-appointed Dutchman, who oversaw his first training session as Red Devils manager on Monday.
United have struggled for midfield control and balance in recent years, while the departure on free transfers of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have weakened their options.
The duo are among a number of high-profile departures this summer as Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata also left at the end of their deals.
Works is afoot to add more faces and some peripheral players are on their way out, with back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson set to join Nottingham Forest on loan.
Meanwhile, United teenager Zidane Iqbal has signed a new and improved deal at the club.
The Mancunian of Iraqi and Pakistani heritage made his debut in December’s Champions League match against Young Boys and has signed a deal until June 2025, with the option of a further year.
“Delighted to have extended my stay at this wonderful club,” 19-year-old Iqbal posted on Twitter. “Alhamdulillah.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.