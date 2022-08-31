Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Erik ten Hag feels Manchester United have ‘strengthened’ well after ‘adaptations’ to transfer requirements

United have completed the £60million signing of midfielder Casemiro and winger Antony is poised to join for £80.6m.

David Charlesworth
Wednesday 31 August 2022 22:48
Comments
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Dave Thompson/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on whether more money was made available following Manchester United’s derisory start to the season but he hailed the club for their flexibility in the transfer market.

United opened their Premier League campaign with a humbling defeat at home to Brighton and sat bottom of the standings after being mauled 4-0 at Brentford in a baptism of fire for new manager Ten Hag.

Since then, United have completed a £60million deal for midfielder Casemiro and winger Antony is poised to become the club’s second-most expensive signing of all-time – after Paul Pogba – as an initial £80.6m fee has been agreed with Ajax.

While Ten Hag has corrected course with wins over Liverpool and Southampton in the last couple of weeks, there have been questions as to why United did not complete their transfer dealings before the season began.

When asked if lying at the foot of the table after their first two fixtures was the catalyst for United flexing their financial muscles recently, Ten Hag replied: “It’s difficult to answer that question.

Recommended

“It’s hypothetical how things go and you never know how things would go if you are earlier or later. There are many factors which make it complicated. It’s also a process: can you get them or not?

“There was always money. They made adaptations because of the market – and the club did that well. It’s clear we have strengthened the squad.

“As a manager you always want more. What I demand from my players, I have to show it by myself. You always want to maximise but at a certain point you also have to be satisfied at what is there.”

While United have a deal in place for Antony, with medical and player terms still to be finalised, Ten Hag also has his sights set on goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has fallen out of favour at Newcastle.

Ten Hag, who has also signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen this summer, does not envisage any more deadline-day deals on Thursday, when the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Ten Hag said: “We have more options in several positions. We are really happy with the players we brought in, they give us a good feeling, they are quality football-wise but as people they suit Manchester United.

“All the top clubs in the Premier League spend a lot of money in the summer, if you want to compete at the top, you don’t have a choice.

“If you want to play for the first four positions you have to do it. I think we have the ambition, especially in the long-term, to play for trophies. We had to do this, I think.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has started just once for Manchester United this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a peripheral role at United this term, starting just once despite being their top scorer with 24 goals last season, and there is persistent speculation he is seeking a move away.

He recently hit out at the “lies” surrounding his United future but Ten Hag expects the Portuguese to stay put until at least January, insisting they see eye-to-eye after “several” discussions.

Ten Hag, who will be targeting a third successive win when his United side visit Leicester on Thursday night, said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.

Recommended

“It is clear. We are on one page and he knows what the demand is. You can see in training, it’s clear he has the capabilities.

“He will fit in, I don’t have to explain he’s a great player, he has great capabilities so he will fit in every system or in every style.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in