Erik ten Hag reveals thoughts on his short-term Manchester United contract

Erik ten Hag has insisted he does not need the security of a longer-term contract with Manchester United.

In talks after United decided to keep the Dutchman as manager, the new regime at Old Trafford triggered a one-year extension to his deal, taking it until 2026, rather than giving him the bigger vote of confidence of a lengthier commitment.

Ten Hag has won trophies in each of his first two seasons with United, but they only came eighth – their lowest Premier League finish – last season and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos spoke to several other managers or their representatives before opting to keep the 54-year-old.

And Ten Hag said: “So I think two years in football is already a long time and in two years we will see what we have built on top of what we have achieved now.”

He argued he does not require more certainty about his future, adding to reporters on United’s pre-season tour of the United States: “No, I don’t need that. I don’t need that security. It’s important that we are together and that we are working together and when you work together you are in good moments together but also in bad moments.

“I don’t need this because I have enough security in my life and in my career and I have enough belief that I know when I have a team I will achieve success.”

Dan Ashworth has taken his position as Man Utd’s sporting director ( PA Wire )

Ten Hag believes he has the support of United’s new powerbrokers – with Dan Ashworth arriving as sporting director, Jason Wilcox as technical director and Omar Berrada as chief executive – but accepts the true test will come if his team endure a poor spell.

He said: “I feel that we built something and that the people who are around me are in the same boat. But of course it’s always a proven point when the case is there – but what I hope is that we avoid this.”

Ten Hag also said that left-back Tyrell Malacia, who missed the whole of last season, will be out for another two months.